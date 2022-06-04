Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

