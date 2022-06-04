Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $39.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 157,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after purchasing an additional 459,202 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

