Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.
Shares of TCOM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $39.59.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 157,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after purchasing an additional 459,202 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
