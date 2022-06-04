Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Rating) shares rose 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

In other news, Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 80,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,495,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,132,006.12.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

