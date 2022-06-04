Truist Financial Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $200.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.25.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $153.15 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,569,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

