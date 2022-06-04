U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.29 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) to post $143.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.60 million and the lowest is $141.54 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $126.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $558.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.45 million to $561.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $586.89 million, with estimates ranging from $582.61 million to $595.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 38,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

