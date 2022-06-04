UBS Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

GLE stock opened at €24.98 ($26.86) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.54. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($56.19).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

