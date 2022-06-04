UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $595.05 million, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,136,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.