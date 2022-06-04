UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. UiPath has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $79.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

