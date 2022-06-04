Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.22 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00008706 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00261542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

