Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The firm has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,563.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,708.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

