uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.