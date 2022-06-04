Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO David Jukes Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Jukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

