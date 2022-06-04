US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

