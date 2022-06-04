Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

