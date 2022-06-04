V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

