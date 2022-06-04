VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.49

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 33917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms have commented on EGY. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

