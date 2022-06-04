Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $156,920,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

