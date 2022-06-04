Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

