Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229,592 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $32,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

