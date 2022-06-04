VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.56 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

