Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

