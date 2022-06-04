Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

