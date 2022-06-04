Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Dov Gottlieb Sells 8,907 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRNS opened at $34.35 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

