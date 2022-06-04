VeChain Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $128.46 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009968 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

