Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.97. 1,235,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,337. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

