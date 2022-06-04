Venus (XVS) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Venus has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00015378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.10 or 0.99948607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

