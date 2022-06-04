Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Position Boosted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 616,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

VSTM stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

