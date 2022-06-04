VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Purchases $20,779.35 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Frist III purchased 95 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.73 per share, for a total transaction of $20,779.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,779.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average of $215.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

