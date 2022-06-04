Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRRM opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.