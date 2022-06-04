Verso (VSO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,083.00

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $647,272.94 and approximately $46,083.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verso has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00809520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.