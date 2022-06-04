VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and $22,670.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.01951473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00442670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,672,929 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

