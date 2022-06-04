VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.3% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.74 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.01). 74,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 56,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.00).

The firm has a market cap of £93.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.67.

About VietNam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

