VINchain (VIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

VINchain (VIN) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $176,670.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.