Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

