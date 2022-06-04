Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $29.06 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

