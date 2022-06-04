Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $144,000 Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 122,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,726,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,600 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.