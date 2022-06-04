Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cynosure Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.9% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $212.65. 4,352,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,645. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

