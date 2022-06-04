Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
