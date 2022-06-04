Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 7,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

