VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VMware by 26.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

