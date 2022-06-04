VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 9,999 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,038,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VOXX International by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.