Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $41.34 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.34 million and $906,615.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00261320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

