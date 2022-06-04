Warp Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,625.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $131,062.79 and approximately $46,625.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.04 or 0.00094530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

