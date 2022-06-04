Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 362.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

