Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98,860 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Waters worth $49,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waters by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.03. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

