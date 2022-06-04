Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Shares of WEBR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

