WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.97. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,908,752. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

