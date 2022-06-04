Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Weibo stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 43.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

