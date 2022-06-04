WELL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $2.26 million and $44,259.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

