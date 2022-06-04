Wells Fargo & Company Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.80.

NYSE CRM opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

